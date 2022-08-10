The Jamestown Reapportionment Commission Has Approved New Ward Boundary Maps for the City

The Jamestown Reapportionment Commission has unanimously approved new ward lines for election districts in the City.

City Council President and Reapportionment Commission member Tony Dolce said the commission chose to go with the plan with the least changes to ward boundaries, “There weren’t a lot to begin with. Most of the wards were very close to compliance, so it was just moving a neighborhood here or there. And Ward One had the biggest change because they were significantly under (population), so they grabbed a portion of Ward Two and a couple of areas in Ward Six. Other than that, there were a couple areas of Ward Six that went over to Ward Five as well.”

Dolce said the new map didn’t change any major neighborhoods along with maintaining the integrity of current wards, “Nothing changed. There weren’t huge chunks. We didn’t even look at registration numbers. We don’t believe that we’re supposed to do that. There was no concerted effort by anybody to try to reinvent anything or try to draw a whole new map that would favor one side over the other.”

The six-ward map will now go as a recommendation to City Council to approve. Council has until the end of 2022 to approve the map.