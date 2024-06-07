The Reg is Screening Summer Camp Comedies Double Feature June 7

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will screen a double feature tonight of summer camp comedies following the removal of all the seats in the theatre.

Tickets will be discounted for a viewing of Meatballs and Wet Hot American Summer at 6:00 p.m.

New seats will be installed this summer with plans to reopen to the public ahead of the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in August.

In the absence of seats, patrons of the double feature are asked to bring their own camping or pool chairs and beach blankets to sit on during the movies. In addition to the usual concessions, The Reg will sell hot dogs provided by Farm Fresh Foods.

Patrons can also expect a camp song sing-along just before Meatballs at 6:00 p.m. and a 10 minute intermission before Wet Hot American Summer shows at 8:00 p.m. All in attendance are encouraged to dress in summer camp attire or come in costume as characters from the films.

Admission for the double feature is $6 and includes both films. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the box office (716.484.7070 by phone) Purchases may also be made online at reglenna.com.