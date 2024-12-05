The Relief Zone To Hold Tree Lighting Tonight

The Relief Zone Community Youth Center will host its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Event tonight.

The free holiday event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Relief Zone Community Youth Center located at 5 Frew Run Street in Frewsburg.

To-go refreshments will be provided and the winner of TRZ’s “Baking Package” Fall Raffle will also be drawn at the event.

Donations received will benefit The Relief Zone’s Endowment Fund. The funds go supporting the charitable efforts of TRZ and its impact on the Town of Carroll’s youth and families.