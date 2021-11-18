WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

“The Stand Down” Event for Veterans Takes Place at JCC Today

Veterans will be able to access services and information at “The Stand Down” event today at Jamestown Community College.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all veterans of the U.S. Military, regardless of discharge status. All veterans can obtain information about health care and other veteran benefits information, education, social and family services, and more. The event will connect homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness with information and services to include housing, peer support, and additional critical services.

Veterans need to bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers, military ID, VA ID card, or a license with veteran status to present at registration.

Veterans can pre-register for the event at buffalostanddown.org. For more information, contact 716-898-0110, extension 117.

