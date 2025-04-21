TheZone Reaches Capital Goal

A proposed indoor activities venue for kids has reached its financial goal.

TheZone will be a 6,200 square foot indoor sports and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) children’s play experience at the Northwest Arena. It will serve toddlers through pre-teens.

The next step in the project is to finalize construction plans, exhibit design, and community engagement initiatives. The Zone is projected to open its doors in early 2026.

The project has received state and local financial support over the past five years including $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Jamestown and $450,000 from Empire State Development.

For more information, visit https://northwestarena.com/the-zone/