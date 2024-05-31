Third Public Meeting On Chautauqua County Recreation Trails Map To Be Held June 12

A third public informational meeting on the new Chautauqua County Recreation Trails Map will be held June 12.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth and the Friends of Chautauqua County Greenways are partnering to hold the meeting at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12 at the SUNY Fredonia College Lodge, located at 8067 Route 380 in Brocton.

The meeting will provide the public with a preview of the new Chautauqua County Recreation Trails Map. This map will be the new “one-stop-shop” for anyone who wants to learn about the location, tread surface, difficulty, and permitted use pertaining to the miles of trails within the county.

CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway said, “This map is the culmination of a yearlong process of collecting data, images, and information that will educate all trail users about the incredible trails that we have throughout Chautauqua County. In addition to unveiling the new countywide map, each trail group will provide updates on recent grant awards, new projects, and upcoming events.”

A short guided hike of the College Lodge grounds will held at 4 p.m. for anyone who would like to arrive early and explore the forest. Refreshments will be provided at the meeting, which is open to the public. No reservations are required.