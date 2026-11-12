Third Quarter Sales Tax Revenues Up For City Of Jamestown

Third quarter sales tax revenue has come in higher for 2026 than 2025 for the City of Jamestown.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas informed Jamestown City Council Monday that the City received $90,612 more than the same quarter last year. She said this brings the three-quarter total to $231,000 above the same time period in 2025. In terms of the 2026 budget, Thomas said the current revenue is $19,000, or 3%, above what was budgeted. That said, she advised Council against making adjustments to the 2027 budget based on these figures.

Thomas also shared that Cannabis Sales Tax revenues for third quarter are $62,000. The total received by the City for 2026 is $229,000. She said the amount budgeted for Cannabis Sales Tax revenues in the 2027 budget currently stands at around $217,000.