Three Charged with Illegal Dumping on Pratt Avenue

Three people have been arrested for dumping garbage in the city of Jamestown.

Jamestown Police report that there has been an ongoing issue of illegal dumping in the Pratt Avenue area where garbage and other household items have been thrown on the side of the ride.

Police say a surveillance camera was installed in the area and three individuals were seen dumping a mattress and television on side of the road Tuesday afternoon.

After further investigation, police charged 28-year old Tamika Elston, 37-year old Desimon Eslton, and 47-year old Lawrence Wright with illegal dumping.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation assisted in the case and also charged the three individuals with Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste and also added an additional charge to Tamika Elston for Transporting Solid Waste uncovered. The Environmental Conservation charge carry a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.