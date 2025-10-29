Three Communities Receive Mural Funding Under NYS CHARM Initiative

Three Chautauqua County communities received murals under the state’s Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals (CHARM) program.

The CHARM initiative will support the creation of art across 21 counties, tapping into New York’s artistic community to enhance existing community spaces, celebrate local culture, drive visitation and promote civic engagement. This public art program is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board is one of eleven community partners that will create the murals in the village of Falconer, City of Dunkirk, and the town of Sherman.

The first round of CHARM is supported by $1 million in state funding secured in 2025 State Budget and will include murals from individual artists, community-based design and collaborative projects. Sites are outdoors, publicly accessible and include spaces such as library entrances, theatres and recreation centers. Program partners were chosen for their deep-rooted knowledge of their regions, experience managing mural projects, connections to regional artists and ability to listen to both creators and community needs. Mural designs range from scenic depictions, to portraits of notable residents, to dazzling abstract patterns, to expressions of community pride. All murals will be completed by November 2025.