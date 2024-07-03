Three County Organizations That Serve Veterans Receiving Capital Grants from NYS

Three Chautauqua County organizations that serve veterans will receive nearly $950,000 in capital grants.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the more than $40 million in the Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program and the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program grants will support critical capital and infrastructure needs at 136 non-profit organizations in the state.

Locally, the Chautauqua Children’s Safety Village will receive$89,639; Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care will receive $437,515; and Lutheran Housing Realty, Inc. will receive $414,774.

The grants, administered by the Dormitory Authority of New York State, empower nonprofits across the state to undertake projects that improve the delivery of critical services. Qualifying nonprofit organizations were eligible to receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in NICIP funding for reimbursement of eligible capital costs including technology, renovations and expansion of space used for direct program services as well as renovations that enhance energy efficiency or accessibility.