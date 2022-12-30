Three Involved in Home Invasion Arraigned, Sent to Jail

The three people involved in a violent home invasion in the City of Jamestown have been arraigned in City Court.

Jamestown Police said William Buckley, Joneece Talley, and Joshua Ryan were arraigned Thursday, December 29. Buckley was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions. Talley and Ryan were sent to the County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond.

The 73-year old woman who was assaulted in the invasion on Monday, December 26 is expected to make a full recovery. Police say the investigation is continuing.