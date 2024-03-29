Three Jamestown Residents Charged With Drug, Sex Trafficking

Three Jamestown residents have been charged with a drug and sex trafficking conspiracy in Federal Court.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that a federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging 45-year old Zaid Mendoza a/k/a Diamond, 24-year old Cora Waddington, and 41-year old Kelvin Thomas with narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking by force and coercion, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. In addition, defendants Mendoza and Waddington are charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and Mendoza is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Maeve Huggins, who are handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, Mendoza, Waddington, and Thomas conspired to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Jamestown area, using a residence on West Main Street in the Town of Ellicott to conduct their drug trafficking activities.

In addition, between October and December 2022, the defendants are accused of conspiring to force individuals to engage in commercial sex acts.