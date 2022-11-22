Three Local Agencies Awarded Funds to Expand Mental Health Services for Youth

Three Chautauqua County agencies are among community-based healthcare providers statewide being awarded funds to expand mental health services for youth.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $3.3 million in federal funding will be administered through the state Office of Mental Health to help providers better serve children and youth who are dually diagnosed with mental illness and a developmental disability or substance use disorder.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, The Resource Center, and New Directions Youth and Family Services all will receive funding. The state did not specify amounts being awarded to individual agencies.