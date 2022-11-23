Three Local Municipalities Receiving $1.7 Million Toward Housing Rehabilitation

Three Chautauqua County municipalities will receive a total of $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grants toward housing rehabilitation.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced over $33 million has been awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents.

The Village of Celoron will use $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to low-income homeowners.The Town of Ellington will use $700,000 for a manufactured housing replacement program. And the Village of Silver Creek will use $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to low-income homeowners.

The Community Development Block Grant program is a federally funded program administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal that helps counties, cities, towns and villages with projects that improve communities and benefit residents across the state.