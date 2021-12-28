Three Million COVID-19 Tests Being Delivered to NYS Schools

Over 3 million COVID-19 tests are being delivered to schools in New York State this week. 1 million of those tests will go to districts outside of New York City.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement during a COVID briefing Monday morning. She urged parents to get kids vaccinated over the winter break and to keep kids home if they’re sick.

Hochul will be meeting with school superintendents across the state today. She said even though COVID cases remain high and hospitalizations are up, she’s not looking to shut down schools but will keep the option open.