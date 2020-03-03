Tickets for 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival Headliners Go on Sale to General Public on Tuesday Afternoon

JAMESTOWN – Tickets for headliners of the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 3.

The August event, presented by the National Comedy Center, will include performances by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon.

Foxworthy will be performing on Friday, Aug. 7. He’s one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author of 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, with a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will also mark the 45th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with Spade, Schneider and Nealon. The “Legends of SNL” show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8. The three were all part of the cast and writing team of SNL during a pivotal era for the NBC show in the 1990s. Each of them created memorable and beloved characters throughout their run on the show, and each were nominated for Emmy awards as part of the SNL writing team.

Both Foxworthy’s performance on Aug. 7 and the Legends of SNL show on August 8 will be held in Jamestown’s Northwest Arena, adjacent to the National Comedy Center complex.

Tickets for these shows, along with many other festival comedy events are available at ComedyCenter.org.

Late night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and a kids comedy show will also go on public sale on Tuesday with additional festival events to be announced in the coming months, in a lineup that will celebrate comedy’s contemporary stars, rising voices, and historic legacies.

Last year’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which featured comedians Sebastian Maniscalco and John Mulaney, was the largest festival in its history. In 2018, the festival celebrated the grand opening of the National Comedy Center and featured Amy Schumer, Lily Tomlin and a panel of original “Saturday Night Live” performers and writers including Dan Aykroyd, Laraine Newman and Alan Zweibel.

Now in its 30th year, the festival has featured comedy’s greatest stars and rising young comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, Lily Tomlin, Jay Leno, Brian Regan, Lewis Black, W. Kamau Bell, Jim Gaffigan, Paula Poundstone, Joan Rivers, Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers and more than one hundred other comedic artists.