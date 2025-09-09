Tickets On Sale For 2025-26 Reg Lenna Center For The Arts Season

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ 2025/26 season of live events is now on sale.

The season starts Saturday, September 20 with profiler Dr. Scott Bonn presenting Serial Killers. During the event, the renowned criminologist takes the audience inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.

America’s Got Talent competitors Puppy Pals perform live on stage Saturday, October 11. The family friendly show features adopted and rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

Thrills and chills are expected with The Vampire Circus performing Saturday, October 25. The national touring artists mix circus cabaret, theatre, dance and gymnastics in a cutting edge performance.

Fans of Queen are invited to Sing a Long A Bohemian Rhapsody Saturday, November 15. This audience-participation showing of the Oscar-winning film features on-screen lyrics, a live host and gift bags containing props to be used throughout the evening. Audience members are encouraged to dress in costume to take part in the musical fun.

The Reg’s holiday concert streak continues on Saturday, November 22 when The Wizards of Winter return to perform their rock opera The Christmas Dream. The concert features touring musicians and Broadway veterans who have performed with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper and more.

On Friday, January 23, the creators of news program pranksters Chop & Steele and the hosts of VCR Party present Found Footage Festival. Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher stop in Jamestown with the 11th edition of their national tour, showing clips from their over 14,000 VHS tape collection of wonderfully weird and funny clips.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story national tour hits the stage Saturday, March 7. From their humble beginnings to their legendary Central Park benefit concert, the folk-rock duo’s history is told through song, film footage, projected photos and more in a live concert.

Tickets for all events are on sale now. The box office (116 E. 3rd St. – Jamestown, NY) is open 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one hour before movies and events. Tickets are also available by calling 716.484.7070 during box office hours and 24/7 at reglenna.com.