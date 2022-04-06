WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Tickets On Sale Friday, April 8 for John & Mary Concert

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 for a WRFA Fundraiser concert featuring John & Mary.

The event will help to kick off the 10,000 Maniacs 40th Anniversary concert weekend with a special live performance in the Reg Lenna’s Media Arts Studio on Friday, May 20. An opening performance will feature Chautauqua County music legend Bumpy Peterson.

John & Mary is a United States-based folk rock duo featuring John Lombardo and Mary Ramsey – both members of 10,000 Maniacs. The duo was formed soon after Lombardo and Ramsey first met in Buffalo, NY in December 1989.

All ticket proceeds will benefit WRFA-LP, a noncommercial, low power community radio station licensed to Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The event is sponsored by Shults Auto Group.

