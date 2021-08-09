WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Tiffany Haddish Joins National Comedy Center Board of Directors

Tiffany Haddish Joins National Comedy Center Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

The National Comedy Center has announced that comedian, actress, producer and author Tiffany Haddish has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning Haddish is one of the most sought-after comedic talents worldwide, with acclaimed work in stand-up, film, television, animation, albums, as well as a best-selling memoir. She can currently be seen in the Sony feature film “Here Today” where she stars opposite Billy Crystal, in TBS’ new weekly movie showcase talk show “Friday Night Vibes,” and in Netflix’s Bad Trip.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.