Tiffany Haddish Joins National Comedy Center Board of Directors

The National Comedy Center has announced that comedian, actress, producer and author Tiffany Haddish has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning Haddish is one of the most sought-after comedic talents worldwide, with acclaimed work in stand-up, film, television, animation, albums, as well as a best-selling memoir. She can currently be seen in the Sony feature film “Here Today” where she stars opposite Billy Crystal, in TBS’ new weekly movie showcase talk show “Friday Night Vibes,” and in Netflix’s Bad Trip.