Today is the 70th Anniversary of the First ‘I Love Lucy’ Episode on TV

Today is the 70th Anniversary of the first “I Love Lucy” episode on television. It premiered on October 15th, 1951.

The National Comedy Center is celebrating the milestone presenting 70 of the best episodes of “I Love Lucy” in its theater over four days beginning today. Episodes include “The Girls Want to Go to a Nightclub,” and fan favorites like “Lucy Does a TV Commercial” (the Vitameatavegamin episode), “Job Switching (the chocolate factory episode) and “Lucy’s Italian Movie” (the grape stomping episode).

At the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, new photo experiences will officially debut today, including the opportunity to walk on to the most famous TV living room in TV history – an exact replica of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo’s New York apartment set – for a photo op.

Six Emmy Awards won by Lucille Ball are newly presented within the museum for another photo opportunity. Throughout the museum, new audiovisual presentations and upgraded artifact displays have been completed.

Virtual celebrations of the “I Love Lucy” 70th anniversary include the Lucy Desi Museum’s new Picture Mosaic experience. Fans are invited to submit photos of themselves to help create a Lucy Desi 70th anniversary mural mosaic. The mural will be displayed within the museum gallery and online, and become a permanent part of the museum archives. For details and to submit photos for free, visit LucyMosaic.com.