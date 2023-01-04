Tom Nelson, Travis Heiser Sworn In to Chautauqua County Legislature

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved the appointment of two new Legislators at its organizational meeting Tuesday.

Legislators approved resolutions naming Tom Nelson and Travis Heiser to the body.

Nelson replaces Paul Whitford as the legislator for District 13 in the City of Jamestown. He thanked Whitford for his years of service, “He is a public servant in the truest sense of the word. So, we’ll miss Paul. And I’ve made a habit of following Paul politically because when he moved out of (City Council) Ward 6, there was a vacancy and Mayor (Sam) Teresi appointed me to that. And now with Paul leaving, there was a vacancy and it just worked out, so I’m happy to be here and to work with all of the other legislators.”

Nelson is a U.S. Government teacher in the Frewsburg Central School District.

Heiser replaces Jay Gould as the legislator for District 17 in the towns of Clymer, French Creek, Harmony and part of Busti.

Until last week, he was Clymer’s Town Supervisor for seven years and had served on the town board as well. Heiser said the Town Board will vote next week to appoint a new Supervisor from its members to serve out the last year of the term.

He said he has always been interested in local government, having lived in Chautauqua County for over 20 years, “I knew Jay Gould, who I am replacing, a little bit beforehand and had a kind of an inkling and knew that the committees were looking for when he was eventually going to resign. And so, they did come knocking at the door and it wasn’t totally unexpected and I did say yes.”

Heiser is currently the CEO of the Inner Lakes Federal Credit Union.

Nelson will serve on the Public Safety Committee with Heiser serving on the Public Facilities Committee.

Both new legislators plan to run for a full two-year term on the Legislature in the November General Election.