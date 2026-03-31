Tops Recalls Peeled Garlic

Tops Friendly Markets is voluntarily recalling peeled garlic because it may have been stored at inadequate temperatures.

The garlic was sold in Tops stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The recall involves 6-ounce bags of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic — all dates — with a UPC code of 00007457410852.

The product may not have been stored at the required 32 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Peeled garlic stored at higher temperatures can lead to the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacteria causes botulism, which can lead to severe health problems and even death.

Customers who bought the product should discard it or return it to a Tops store for a refund.