Town Of Ripley Lifts Water Conservation Order

The Town of Ripley has announced that the water conservation order issued for Water District customers on October 10, 2025 has been lifted.

Town Officials and water operators have confirmed that the reservoir has returned to near normal levels for this time of year, and the creek that flows into the reservoir is no longer dry.  Therefore, it is no longer necessary to conserve water.

Town Supervisor Laura Pless thanked customers for doing their part to conserve water while the order was in effect while also thanking the volunteer fire companies who helped truck in water as well as North East Township for allowing the town to draw water from their system.

Residents may return to normal water use at this time.

