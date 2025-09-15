WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Traffic Notice: Prendergast Ave. Closed Monday Between 2nd and 3rd Streets

Traffic Notice: Prendergast Ave. Closed Monday Between 2nd and 3rd Streets

By Leave a Comment

Traffic notice:

The City of Jamestown has announced that Prendergast Avenue will be closed from Second Street to Third Street from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.