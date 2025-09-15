Traffic Notice: Prendergast Ave. Closed Monday Between 2nd and 3rd Streets

The City of Jamestown has announced that Prendergast Avenue will be closed from Second Street to Third Street from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
