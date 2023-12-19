TRC Community Health Center Collecting Cold-Weather Clothing To Donate To Those In Need

TRC Community Health Center is collecting cold-weather clothing items to be given to people in need this holiday season.

The health center has erected a Giving Tree in the lobby of its offices at 890 East Second Street in Jamestown. People are encouraged to donate cold-weather clothing (hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, slippers, socks, etc.) to be placed on the tree. People who need some warm clothing may stop in and take an item from the tree. Whenever there is open space on the tree, health center staff hang more items.

This marks the second consecutive year TRC Community Health Center has operated the Giving Tree.

People can stop by weekdays from 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to donate clothing or select an item from the tree.

The offices will be closed December 25 and 26 but the tree will stay up until Friday, December 29.

For more information, call 716-661-1447.