TRC Community Health Center Holding Hiring Event March 2

TRC Community Health Center will hold a hiring event for nurses and dental care providers this Saturday.

The event will take place 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at 890 East Second Street in Jamestown.

It is intended to give dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses the opportunity to connect with TRC Community Health Center staff and learn about the advantages of working at the health center. Attendees will be able to tour the center and see its modern facilities and equipment. On-site job interviews can be conducted that day.

For those who are unable to attend in person, a Zoom link will be available.

Refreshments will be served, and those who attend will be entered to win a gift basket.

For more information or to register to attend, call Human Resources Recruitment Specialist Joshua Rodriguez at 716-664-4562.