TRC Holding ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at Rebels Game Friday

The Resource Center is inviting hockey fans to throw teddy bears for a good cause at the Northwest Arena when the Jamestown Rebels score their first goal of the game Friday.

The fifth Teddy Bear Toss encourages people to bring new, stuffed bears and plush toys to throw onto the ice. The bears will be collected and given to the annual Marine Toys for Tots drive in Chautauqua County.

The Rebels’ opponent will be the Northeast Generals. Game time is 7:05.

A total of 522 toys were collected in the last Teddy Bear Toss held in 2019. Last year, a record 4,365 Chautauqua County children received gifts through Toys for Tots.