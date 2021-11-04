WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / TRC Holding ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at Rebels Game Friday

TRC Holding ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at Rebels Game Friday

By Leave a Comment

The Resource Center is inviting hockey fans to throw teddy bears for a good cause at the Northwest Arena when the Jamestown Rebels score their first goal of the game Friday.

The fifth Teddy Bear Toss encourages people to bring new, stuffed bears and plush toys to throw onto the ice. The bears will be collected and given to the annual Marine Toys for Tots drive in Chautauqua County.

The Rebels’ opponent will be the Northeast Generals. Game time is 7:05.

A total of 522 toys were collected in the last Teddy Bear Toss held in 2019. Last year, a record 4,365 Chautauqua County children received gifts through Toys for Tots.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.