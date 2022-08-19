Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he was facing for evading taxes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. announced the deal Thursday, saying Weisselberg as the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization and an employee of the Trump Corporation devised and operated a 15-year scheme to defraud federal, New York State, and New York City tax authorities, evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income.

Weisselberg faces a sentence of five months in jail to be served on Rikers Island and five years’ probation contingent on him testifying in the upcoming criminal trial of the Trump Organization.

Jury selection in the Trump Organization trial is scheduled to begin October 24th.

Prior to sentencing, Weisselberg must also make full repayment of taxes, penalties and interest due to the New York City and New York State tax authorities totaling $1,994,321.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said the investigation concerning former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is ongoing.