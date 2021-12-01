TRZ Community Youth Center Holding Memorial Tree Lighting

The Relief Zone Community Youth Center in Frewsburg will host its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Event Thursday night. The free event is open to the public and will take place at 6pm at TRZ .

To sponsor a tree in memory of a loved one, contact TRZ at (716) 569-2614. The winner of the “Christmas Baking Package” Fall Raffle will also be drawn at the event.

The donations received will benefit The Relief Zone’s Endowment Fund. The purpose of the endowment fund is to support the charitable efforts of TRZ and its impact on the Town of Carroll’s youth and families now and into the future.