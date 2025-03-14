WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

‘Turn The River Green’ Event Is Saturday

Jamestown will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the annual “Turn The River Green” celebration on Saturday.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions and the City of Jamestown are hosting the free event on the Riverwalk in Brooklyn Square that will start at 10:00 a.m. with kids activities. At 11:00 a.m., Jamestown’s Lucky the Leprechaun will assist in turning the Chadakoin River green. There also will be information tables manned by local organizations.

North Main Street will be closed for the event between First and Harrison Streets from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

