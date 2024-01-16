Turner Winter Series to Feature The Alliance’s Randall Perry Tonight

The 2024 Turner Winter Series will begin today at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

Tonight’s free event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance Executive Director Randall Perry. His topic will be the “State of Chautauqua Lake.”

The mission of the Alliance is to work in collaboration with lake and watershed-related organizations, municipalities and other stakeholders, to promote and facilitate implementation of recommendations from the Chautauqua Lake Watershed Management Plan and the Chautauqua Lake Macrophyte Management Strategy by prioritizing projects, securing funding and allocating resources.

The event will be held in the Center’s Carl Cappa Theatre and will be taped for a future airing.