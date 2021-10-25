Two Arrested Following Shooting Early Saturday in Jamestown

Jamestown Police arrested two men following a shooting on North Main Street early Saturday morning.

Police officers heard gunshots near 518 North Main Street just before 3am Saturday while responding to another call in the area.

Police say Xavier Ramos had an argument with someone who lived at the North Main Street address and fired his gun at him before running away and throwing his gun into a wooded area. Police later recovered that gun. Police say Stephon Thomas, who also was at the scene, didn’t fire his gun but is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Both are in jail on various weapons charges. No one was hurt in the shooting.