Two Escape Serious Injury in Glider Accident near Mayville

Two men escaped serious injury after their glider crashed near Mayville Saturday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call about an airplane accident on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua around 1:30 p.m. Deputies, Mayville Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and Chautauqua Fire Department found a glider plane in some trees at the scene.

The pilot, 56-year old Galo Grijalva of Lakewood and passenger 60-year old Douglas Sillart of Derby had been trying to land the glider in an empty field when they struck the trees. They were both able to escape and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

