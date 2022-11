Two girls who were missing in the town of Ripley have been found safe.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods.

The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to locate the two missing girls. Deputies were able to get the girls out of the woods safely and without injuries.