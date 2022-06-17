Two Grant Programs for Jamestown Businesses Now Available

Two grant programs for businesses in the city of Jamestown are now available.

The Jamestown Department of Development announced that the application process for the Information Technology Upgrades grant and the Downtown Small Business Evolution grant programs are open now through July 15. Both programs are funded using American Rescue Plan Act monies.

The Information Technology Upgrades grant program provides capital to Jamestown businesses to assist with necessary information technology upgrades to support production, sales, and administration.

Businesses may use this funding for system upgrades that include, but are not limited to, sales and administration supportive software, CNC software, Enterprise Resource Planning systems, switches, production machine controller upgrades, firewalls, and point of sales systems, all of which are necessary to support day-to-day operations. The maximum grant amount is $100,000 with a minimum grant amount of $5,000. Eligible applicants may receive up to $100,000 with a 25% match requirement.

This grant is structured as fifty-percent grant and fifty-percent forgivable loan. The loan portion of the award will be forgiven if measurables, as stated on the application, are met by December 31, 2026.

Eligible businesses must be current on all property taxes and Board of Public Utilities accounts. They must be a for-profit business and cannot be a national chain. Other eligibility requirements may apply.

The Downtown Small Business Evolution grant provides small businesses with the funding necessary to create new draw to their establishments that will generate new sources of revenue, enhance the vitality of Jamestown, and assist in their financial recovery from the COVID-19 response efforts. This grant encourages business owners to think outside the box and pursue innovative ideas for diversifying their services and offerings to generate greater numbers of patrons to the downtown. The maximum grant amount is $15,000.

Businesses may use this funding to create outdoor spaces for dining, to book entertainment, hold industry-related seminars, and add new goods, offerings, and services, or other opportunities that have the potential to increase revenue. Funding may also be used to make necessary adaptations to continue operating within COVID safe practices and to utilize exterior or interior design principles to create safety, engagement, and activity.

Applications for these grants can found at www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/ or by emailing dod@jamestownny.gov. Applications can be mailed by calling 716-483-7654.