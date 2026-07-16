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Two Homeless Men Arrested For Allegedly Cutting Utility Pole Wires

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Two homeless men have been arrested for allegedly cutting wires from several utility poles.

Jamestown Police report officers were sent to the area of Lakeview Avenue and Buffalo Street just before midnight on Tuesday to a report of a man cutting ground wires from Board of Public Utilities poles.

Following an investigation, officers arrested 41-year-old Christopher S. Haberberger and 58-year-old Delbert M. Clark. Haberberger is charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Burglar’s Tools, 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering, and Petit Larceny. Clark is charged with 5th Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and 5th Degree Conspiracy.

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.