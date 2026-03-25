Two Jamestown Residents Charged With Animal Cruelty After Neglected Animals, Dead Puppy Found At Apartment

Two Jamestown residents are facing animal cruelty charges after neglected animals and a dead puppy were found on their property.

Jamestown Police said that officers got a search warrant on March 23 to conduct an animal neglect investigation for an apartment on Peach Street. Officers made contact with the tenants, 42-year old Kristen McCauley and 18-year old Darian McCauley; and found four adult dogs, one puppy, and two cats living inside the apartment. One of the dogs was in need of immediate veterinary care and puppy was found dead on the property. Officer said the apartment was filled with feces, urine, bugs, and garbage. They allege the McCauley’s were not able to provide sanitary living conditions and proper sustenance for the animals.

Both Kristen and Darian were charged with eight counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, and four counts of unlicensed/unvaccinated dogs. They will appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.

The Jamestown Police Department and Dog Control Officer were assisted by the Chautauqua County Humane Society and City Department of Development in removing the animals from the home, pending future court proceedings.