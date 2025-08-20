Two JCC Educators Receive SUNY Chancellor’s Award For Excellence

Brent Harkness and Rachel O’Brian of Jamestown Community College have been named 2024-2025 recipients of the Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence from the State University of New York.

Harkness, an associate professor of Welding, was cited for excellence in teaching, and O’Brian, a Social Sciences adjunct instructor, for excellence in adjunct teaching.

The SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. The awards provide SUNY-wide recognition in five categories: faculty service, librarianship, professional service, scholarship and creative activities, and teaching.

Harkness has taught at JCC since 2005, starting as an adjunct instructor before being promoted to full time in 2006. He also has more than two decades of professional welding experience.

Harkness has an associate’s degree in Welding Technology from Alfred State, a Welding Engineering bachelor’s from Ferris State University, and a master’s degree in Multidisciplinary Students from SUNY Buffalo State.

His YouTube channel, TVWeld, has more than 20,000 subscribers and covers a variety of welding topics for people looking to learn more about the art of welding and the industry.

Harkness was among five keynote speakers during JCC’s 75th anniversary commencement ceremonies in May.

O’Brian has been a JCC adjunct since 2020 and was promoted to Director Support Professional coach in March.

She was highly involved in the 2024 development and growth of JCC’s Direct Support Professional certificate and microcredential programs, which provide continued training for DSP professionals and for those aiming to join the field of assisting people with physical and developmental disabilities and the elderly.

O’Brian is widely praised by DSP students for her patience, trusted mentorship, and thoughtful guidance.

O’Brian earned an associate of arts degree from JCC, a bachelor’s from SUNY Fredonia, and a master’s degree from the University at Buffalo.

Outside of her duties at JCC, O’Brian serves as a leader in training director for Jamestown YMCA’s Camp Onyahsa, an inclusive summer camp for children.