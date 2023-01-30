Two Killed in Head-On Crash on I-86 Saturday

Two people were killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on I-86 in the town of Ellicott.

State Police in Jamestown report that a car driven by 30-year old Mathew Berry of Randolph was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-86 without headlights when he was truck by a Ram truck head on. The collision caused the truck to go into the right lane where it was struck by a Freightliner.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 57-year old Todd Town of Jamestown, was taken to UMPC Chautauqua where he died from his injuries. The passenger in the truck, 54-year old Sandra Town, is in serious condition at UPMC Hamot. The driver of the Freightliner had no injuries.

State Police said an investigation determined that Berry suffered from mental illness and had been reported missing earlier Saturday evening.

They added the investigation is ongoing.