Two Local Child Care Centers Will Receive $7.6 Million To Expand Child Care Access

Two local child care centers are receiving a total of $7.6 million in state funding to expand child care access.

Statewide, the $106 million in Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program will support shovel-ready capital projects in every region of the state, helping communities increase the availability of licensed childcare while providing modern, safe and accessible spaces for children and families. These critical projects are expected to create, preserve or expand up to 5,000 childcare seats for New York families.

Locally, the Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center is receiving $4,734,578 while Jamestown Community College will receive $2,895,600.

The Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program provides funding for projects that create new childcare capacity or expand existing licensed, registered and permitted childcare programs. Funding may be used for design, construction, reconstruction, renovation and equipment purchases needed to increase the availability of quality childcare across New York State. The program is overseen by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).