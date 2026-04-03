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Two Murals To Be Painted In 2026 As Part of Paint CHQ Program

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The Paint CHQ public art initiative will continue in 2026 with a new, professionally created mural planned for Bemus Point, along with a mural in Dunkirk (originally scheduled for completion in 2025). In its inaugural year in 2025, Paint CHQ led to three new public murals being created in Falconer, Sherman, and Westfield, bringing the total number of outdoor murals in Chautauqua County to 23. All murals can be located on a new app provided by the CHQ Chamber.

Two murals will be painted in 2026 as part of the Paint CHQ program.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) said the projects will take place in Dunkirk at the Coburn Block (123 Central Ave.), and in Bemus Point, on Village Hall (13 Alburtus Ave.).

The mural in Dunkirk was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2025; however, due to scheduling challenges, it will now be finished this year.

For Bemus Point, the selection of Village Hall as a mural site is part of a strategic effort to draw attention beyond the main street corridor and encourage visitors to discover destinations just steps off the beaten path.

Additional details for both of the 2026 Paint CHQ murals, including participating in an artist apprentice program and also the community input sessions for Bemus Point, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also new for 2026, Paint CHQ is partnering with the CHQ Chamber to launch a new “Murals of Chautauqua” interactive trail map, available through the Bandwango Passholder Experience App. The app serves as an interactive digital passport, allowing users to explore 23 murals throughout Chautauqua County, discover the stories behind the artwork, find out more about the artists, and travel from community to community while supporting local businesses and attractions.

The Murals of Chautauqua map will debut this spring. No download is necessary to use the app. As an incentive to get people to use it, those that check in at any of the 23 mural sites will be eligible for a 2025 Paint CHQ t-shirt. The Mural Map can be accessed at Go.CHQChamber.org.

Paint CHQ also has completed a 2025 Paint CHQ highlight video, showcasing the work that went into the three professionally created murals in Falconer, Sherman, and Westfield last summer. The full video can be found on CCPEG’s Youtube Channel (Youtube.com/@CHQPartnership).

For more information about Paint CHQ, mural locations, or partnership opportunities, visit ChooseCHQ.com/PaintCHQ .

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