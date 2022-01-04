Two New City Council Members Sworn In, Dolce Elected Council President

Two new council members were sworn in at Jamestown City Council‘s organizational meeting Monday night.

The new representatives are At Large Council Member Randy Daversa and Ward 6 Council member Andrew Faulkner.

A representative for Ward 5 still has yet to be sworn into office. City Republican Committee Chairman Brent Sheldon said while Grant Olson was elected in November to the seat, he has indicated he will not be signing his oath of office. He said Olson has 5 days from January 1 to sign that and if he doesn’t, he vacates the seat, “So at that point we will be talking with prospective Republicans in the 5th Ward as Grant Olson was a Republican when he was elected this term and two years ago as well. To fill the seat, we will give that name to the Mayor. The Mayor will submit that to the Council. The Council will approve that. We’re hopeful to do that by the end of January.”

Council members unanimously endorsed and re-elected Ward 2 Council Member Tony Dolce as Council President. Dolce said there will be new challenges for Council to work on these next two years, “Obviously, the allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds – we have $28 million and we just started allocating that. And we’re really going to need to roll up our sleeves and get aggressive on some of the different projects: economic development, neighborhood initiatives, public safety issues and so forth. So that’s probably the first and foremost thing.”

Dolce said he hopes to restart a pre-Pandemic initiative to have more public forums and Council meetings at locations outside City Hall in order to be more hands on with the public. He also said another goal is to formulate a plan to deal with the city’s deer population.

Council tabled a list of appointments by Mayor Eddie Sundquist to various boards and commissions. These included new appointments to the Board of Public Utilities board as well as numerous reappointments. The appointments are expected to be acted on at the January 31 voting session.