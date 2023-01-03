WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Two New Legislators to Be Appointed at Chautauqua County Legislature Reorganization Meeting

Two New Legislators to Be Appointed at Chautauqua County Legislature Reorganization Meeting

By Leave a Comment

The appointment of two new legislators will be voted on by the Chautauqua County Legislature at its organizational meeting this afternoon.

One resolution appoints Travis Heiser of Panama to replace Jay Gould as the legislator for District 17. Heiser is currently the Clymer Town Supervisor.

Another resolution appoints Tom Nelson of Jamestown to replace Paul Whitford as the legislator for District 13. Nelson previously served as the Ward 6 representative on Jamestown City Council.

The organizational meeting also will include the appointment of the Chair of the Legislature, majority and minority chairs; and the appointment of the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the Legislature.

The meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Chautauqua County Youtube page.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.