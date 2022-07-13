Two New Student Board Members Appointed to Jamestown School Board

Two new ex-officio student board members have been appointed to the Jamestown School Board for the 2022-23 school year.

Aubrey Reynolds and Emylia Hallberg are seniors at Jamestown High School. Their term begins July 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2023.

The new Student Board of Education representatives are very involved at JHS. Aubrey is a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, Varsity Softball, Volleyball, and Indoor Track. She was also a member of JV Soccer and is very involved in the art program at JHS.

Emylia is a member of Student Council, Student Organization, National Honor Society, A Cappella, Orchestra, Varsity Volleyball, Outdoor Track, and Basketball. She has also been involved with Raider Readers, Mock Trial and the JHS Musical.