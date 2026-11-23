Two people were seriously injured in a house explosion in the town of Mina.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that several fire departments responded just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22 to 2170 Mina French Creek Road for a reported explosion and structure fire.

Two adults were flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that a propane gas leak in the home was ignited by an undetermined source in the basement which resulted in the explosion and fire. The fire has been ruled accidental and the house is a complete loss.