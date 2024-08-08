WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Two Students Join Jamestown School Board

Lincoln Carpenter and Jarren Cotter

The Jamestown School Board has welcomed two new ex-officio members.

Jamestown High School seniors Lincoln Carpenter and Jarren Cotter will serve as student representatives to the board for the 2024-25 school year.

The students’ appointment comes by virtue of their role as public relations officers for the JHS Kappa Alpha Tau chapter of the National Honor Society.

Lincoln Carpenter, the son of Jeffrey Carpenter and Krista Leone, is a captain of the JHS varsity soccer team, a kicker on the JHS football team, as well as the saxophone section leader for the JHS Concert Band. Lincoln is in Key Club and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Jarren Cotter is the son of Christopher and Suwapa Cotter. He serves as the captain of both the JHS varsity soccer and track teams, and he is also a kicker for the varsity football team. Additionally, Jarren is a member of the Key Club and serves as a student representative on the City of Jamestown’s Riverfront Management Council.

