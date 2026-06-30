Two-Time Comedy Magician Of The Year Coming To The Reg Lenna

Two-Time Comedy Magician of the Year, Chipper Lowell, is bringing his critically-acclaimed one-man show to the Reg Lenna Center For The Arts.

The family friendly show at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8 promises to be terrific blend of side-splitting laughs, impressive hocus-pocus, mind-reading, and fun-filled surprises around every corner.

Chipper has appeared multiple times on NBC’s The Tonight Show, The Disney Channel, America’s Funniest People, Street Magic, Show Me The Funny, Christmas Magic, and Don’t Blink as well as all 12 seasons of the CW’s hit series: “Masters of Illusion”. Described as a “Cyclone of high-energy wit & laughs, and jaw-dropping magic!”, Chipper has performed all over the world, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. He also regularly headlines the Walt Disney Theaters onboard the Disney cruise ships.

Tickets are on sale at the Reg Lenna Box Office by calling 716-484-7070 or by visiting the box office Monday, Wednesday, Friday between noon and 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets are also available at reglenna.com