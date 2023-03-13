UCAN Mission Receives Funding To Replace Heating System

The UCAN Mission has been awarded $100,000 in state funds.

The funding through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance‘s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program will go toward replacing an obsolete heating system at its 17-unit, 29-bed emergency shelter in Jamestown.

United Christian Advocacy Network City Mission Executive Director Aaron Wadin said, “This is a huge blessing and an answer to prayer as it will allow us to continue to serve our guests in a warm shelter during these winter months, as well as providing air-conditioning in the building, for the first time in the history of this mission here in Jamestown, during the hot summer months.”

The Homeless Housing Assistance Program provides capital grants and loans to not-for-profit corporations, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate housing for persons who are unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance.