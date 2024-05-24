WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Unitarian Church Holding Book Giveaway During Jamestown Memorial Day Parade

Unitarian Church Holding Book Giveaway During Jamestown Memorial Day Parade

By Leave a Comment

Adults and kids alike enjoyed taking home a free book after Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade last year. The Unitarian Church will give away books again on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 663 Lakeview Avenue (Christ First United Methodist Church) near the parade’s finish, with snacks as well. Anyone is welcome to take free books any time from the two book boxes – one for children, one for adults – in front of the Unitarian church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will be giving a books to children during the Jamestown Memorial Day Parade.

The Unitarians will have the book giveaway on Christ First United Methodist Church on Lakeview Avenue. Adults and children who are watching or participating in the parade are invited to stop by, choose a book to take home, and have a snack.

The free book giveaway is inspired by research showing that growing up with more books in their home increases a child’s lifetime success.

The church also has “adopted” Fletcher Elementary School’s kindergarten classes, providing each student with books three times during the school year.

The two book boxes in front of the church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue are currently filled with books; one is for adults and one for children. Anyone is welcome to take books of their choice any time.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.