The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown is holding a Halloween Book Giveaway during Jamestown’s trick or treat hours.

The free event from 6 to 8:00 p.m. will be held at 1255 Prendergast Avenue. Children can enjoy treats, choose a book, and do a simple craft.

Parking is available behind the church.

Visit UUJamestown.org for more information.